‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja targets Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on ‘terror attack’ post

The debate began when Rathee criticised a right-wing influencer on social media who urged people not to rent or sell their homes to a particular community, apparently referring to Muslims.
Social media influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, on Wednesday targeted content creator Dhruv Rathee over his post criticising right-wingers. The debate began when Rathee criticised a right-wing influencer on social media who urged people not to rent or sell their homes to a particular community, apparently referring to Muslims.
Sharing a screenshot of a post by X user, Sinha, Rathee wrote, "This same toolkit is activated after every terrorist attack. These accounts always share photos and videos of this film villain and do their best to spread hatred among Indians. They want to divide India and start a civil war. This is the 0.5 Front. Beware of such people."
November 12, 2025
In response, Taneja posted on X, "Always protecting and defending the culprits."
Taneja, who has over 800,000 followers on X, criticised Rathee's stance and indirectly accused him of defending those responsible for wrongdoing.
This isn't the first time Gaurav Taneja and Dhruv Rathee have clashed online. In June last year, the two influencers had a heated exchange after a viral debate over the words 'India' and 'Bharat'.
