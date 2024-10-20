Taneja also shared a video of Ritu getting mehendi at a local stall, with the playful caption, "Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein."

Popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has reunited with his wife, Ritu Rathee, following rumours about their separation. On Saturday, Gaurav Taneja shared a photo with his wife Ritu, posing together in a car. Amid ongoing speculation, Taneja recently shared a reel on his official Instagram account featuring his wife, Ritu Rathee. In the video, Ritu is getting mehendi at a local stall, with the playful caption, "Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein."

By sharing the post, Gaurav made it apparent to his fans and followers that he and Ritu are now happily married.

In addition, Gaurav recently shared a photo of himself and Ritu, in which he admitted to going through difficult moments. It appeared from his post that they had finally reconciled.

In his recent post, Gaurav wrote, “To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). Message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye. Every sensible person would understand this.”

Additionally, Gaurav left the comments area open and responded to numerous remarks. "Bhai mana tere parents vlogger nahi the, na us samay social media tha, but shadi ki vdo to banwayi hogi na unhone ne," Taneja said in response to someone who claimed that his family doesn't make much of their private lives public. Sikhane ke liye sabko.