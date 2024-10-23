Netizens on Reddit criticized Taneja after he was seen lighting firecrackers near a cowshed, and also expressed their concerns about the safety of the cows.

Following rumours about his separation from his wife, Ritu Rathee, Gaurav Taneja, who runs the YouTube channel 'Flying Beast', is facing significant online trolling once again. Netizens on Reddit criticized Taneja after he was seen lighting firecrackers near a cowshed, and also expressed their concerns about the safety of the cows.

Taneja, Rathee, and their children recently posted a video titled “Something Special @ Diwali.” In the clip, they are seen preparing halwa, with help from farmhands and workers, some of whom stirred semolina with ghee and garnished the dessert with dried fruits.

However, the location they selected to set off fireworks angered netizens, as they were seen igniting them near a cowshed. In the viral video, the animals can also be seen fleeing from the sound of the crackers.

Watch the viral video here:

One Reddit user wrote, “Just when i thought they couldn't go any lower, they do this. Wow.”

“I’m proud of myself for not watching even a single video of them but this time can we please just mass report them,” another wrote.

A user wrote, “Who are these people. OP can you tag PFA India in that post or forward this video to them. They are usually quick to respond. Also they might be able to take some action against this cruelty.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.