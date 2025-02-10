FIR has been filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show", news agency ANI reports.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast has reacted after Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps made inappropriate remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent's' latest episode.

Reacting to the controversy, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja said "Lagta hai Samay Raina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega (Looks like Samay Raina will stop only after getting the entire YouTubeIndia cancelled)," he said in a post on X, tagging the comedian.

Ranveer Allahbadia made the remarks during an episode of India's Got Talent in which he featured as a judges along with content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid).

A controversial question that Ranveer asked a contestant on the show has been described as offensive by the internet.

“Would you rather watch your parents have s** for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever,” Allahbadia asked. A video of his question has gone viral on social media with users slamming Allahbadia for his “sick comment”.

A video of his remark went viral on social media with many users slamming Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps. Many users questioned why comedy was declining in the country, and some users threatened to unsubscribe from Ranveer and Samay's channels because they promoted offensive material in the name of jokes and humour.

News agency ANI reports, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show".