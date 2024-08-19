Watch: Flower seller forced to buy iPhone for son for this reason, netizens react

A viral video has sparked a heated debate on social media, showing a flower seller forced to buy her son an iPhone after he went on a three-day hunger strike. The boy insisted on owning the expensive phone, which led his mother to reluctantly agree to his demands.

In the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), the boy is seen in a mobile store, ready to purchase the phone. His mother explained that she sells flowers outside a temple and was deeply troubled by her son’s refusal to eat until he got the phone. “He hasn’t eaten anything for three days because he wanted an iPhone,” she said.

This nithalla boy stopped eating food and was demanding iPhone from her mother.



His mother finally relented and gave him money to buy iPhone. She sells flowers outside a mandir.



Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line.



This is… pic.twitter.com/govTiTKRAF — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 18, 2024

Though she gave him the money, the mother made it clear that she expected her son to earn the same amount and repay her. "I am happy, but I want him to earn and bring back the money," she added.

The video quickly gained attention. Netizens expressed outrage, criticising the boy for his behaviour. One user said, “Shameful! His mother should have disciplined him instead of giving in.”

The clip has sparked a larger conversation about parenting, and societal pressure. Many viewers pointed out how owning an iPhone has become a symbol of success for some.