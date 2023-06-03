Search icon
Florida man fearlessly wrestles enormous alligator, terrifying video goes viral

The footage showcases the courageous act of Mike Dragich, a 33-year-old MMA fighter and licensed alligator trapper, as he confronts a formidable alligator to remove it from an elementary school premises in Florida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: A captivating and somewhat alarming video has been captivating viewers, simultaneously fascinating and instilling fear in them. The footage showcases the courageous act of Mike Dragich, a 33-year-old MMA fighter and licensed alligator trapper, as he confronts a formidable alligator to remove it from an elementary school premises in Florida. The video, shared on Instagram by bluecollar_brawler, has garnered significant attention.

The video commences with a scene where Dragich fearlessly stands face-to-face with the snapping alligator. Undeterred by the reptile's aggressive behavior, he cautiously maneuvers to catch it by its tail. The tense encounter unfolds as Dragich demonstrates his expertise and composure, relying on his skills as an MMA fighter and his experience as an alligator trapper.

As the video progresses, with the assistance of other officials, Dragich skillfully manages to secure and contain the alligator, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area. This successful culmination of the intense and hazardous situation is a testament to Dragich's bravery, expertise, and cooperation of the team involved.

The video has captivated viewers due to its gripping nature, showcasing the potential danger involved in handling such creatures. It elicits a mix of fascination and trepidation, as onlookers are both impressed by Dragich's courageous actions and mindful of the risks he undertook.

Here’s how Internet users reacted:
In response to the captivating video of Mike Dragich facing off against an alligator, Instagram users expressed a range of reactions and comments:

User 1: "Whattttt??? When and where did this happen? I didn't hear about it."

User 2: "Happened not far from a family member."

User 3: "Thank you for keeping our community safe and great work!"

User 4: "Love all the screaming. Nice job."

