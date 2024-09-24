Flirting, friendship, and...: Here's how Mossad female agents work on their secret missions

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Credit Card news: Airport lounge benefits you didn't know existed, here's a step-by-step guide to check perks

Who are the three IPS officers suspended for harassing, arresting Mumbai actor?

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

SHOCKING: 'Dead' man stands up as he is about to be taken for autopsy, here's what happened next...

Indian origin billionaire alleges Elon Musk spreading lies, says, ‘You owe me an apology for…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Credit Card news: Airport lounge benefits you didn't know existed, here's a step-by-step guide to check perks

Credit Card news: Airport lounge benefits you didn't know existed, here's a step-by-step guide to check perks

Who are the three IPS officers suspended for harassing, arresting Mumbai actor?

Who are the three IPS officers suspended for harassing, arresting Mumbai actor?

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Not the first time...': Not Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna wishes this superstar was her mother because...

'Not the first time...': Not Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna wishes this superstar was her mother because...

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

HomeViral

Viral

Flirting, friendship, and...: Here's how Mossad female agents work on their secret missions

Mossad has a significant number of women agents who have played a crucial role in several secret operations

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Flirting, friendship, and...: Here's how Mossad female agents work on their secret missions
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a recent attack in Lebanon, there is speculation that Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has once again proven its power in the world of secret agencies. Along with Mossad's past operations, there is growing talk about the role of female agents in these missions. Mossad has a significant number of women agents who have played a crucial role in several secret operations.

Mossad's female agents are often in the spotlight because of their notable presence within the agency. According to a BBC report, 40% of Mossad's staff are women, and out of them, 24% hold senior roles. The head of Mossad has praised their multitasking skills, which make them ideal for critical missions.

Role of Mossad’s female agents 

There is a common misconception that Mossad’s female agents rely only on flirting to succeed in missions, but their approach is much more complex. According to media reports, some female agents had revealed that their lives resemble a spy movie, but without the glamour. They face sleepless nights, conspiracies, occasional flirting, and constant danger.

According to reports, flirting is sometimes part of their job, and some agents have acknowledged using their gender to gain access to secret areas. However, Mossad has strict limits, and female agents are never allowed to indulge in sexual activities. While they may use their charm to achieve their goals, there is a clear line they do not cross.

Many female agents choose to remain single. Like male agents, they live undercover for long periods, playing different roles in secret projects. Mossad’s history is full of successful operations led by these women.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs, R Ashwin takes 6 wickets

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs, R Ashwin takes 6 wickets

Viral video: Little girl wows everyone with her dance moves, winning hearts online

Viral video: Little girl wows everyone with her dance moves, winning hearts online

Harnessing Predictive Analytics to Transform Credit Risk Assessment: Insights from Saugat Nayak

Harnessing Predictive Analytics to Transform Credit Risk Assessment: Insights from Saugat Nayak

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement