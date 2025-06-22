You have already waited so long to buy iPhone 16. Now is the time! The reason we're saying this is because this e-commerce site is back with a bumper sale.

You have already waited so long to buy iPhone 16. Now is the time! The reason we're saying this is because popular e-commerce site Flipkart is back with a bumper sale. Taking advantage of the same, you can buy Apple flagship phones with much lower rates which are typically available with premium prices.

Pertinent to note that the current deal on Flipkart is for a limited period. You can buy iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max either at discounted rates or via no-cost EMI. In addition, you can also buy it in exchange for your old phone.

Here's what to know

The price of iPhone 16 Pro, which is available with 128GB storage, starts at Rs 1,19, 900. However, this variant is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 1,09,900, i.e., with an 8 per cent discount. Moreover, 256GB storage variant which costs Rs 1,29,900 is now available with Rs 1,22,900.

Notably, the offer is available on black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium and white titanum. Speaking about iPhone 16 pro max, it was launched by Apple at Rs 1,44,900. With discounts at Flipkart, it is now available at Rs 1,32,900.