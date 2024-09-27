Twitter
In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Viral

The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

Early bird bargain hunters, Flipkart Plus members will be able to begin shopping from September 29 and get the first crack at the best deals.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances
It is now time for Flipkart’s eagerly awaited Big Billion Days Sale 2024 which is scheduled to start on September 30. The event this year is expected to offer great discounts across a plethora of categories such as electronics and smartphones which fits well into the festive season for Dussehra and Diwali.

Early bird bargain hunters, Flipkart Plus members will be able to begin shopping from September 29 and get the first crack at the best deals. It says that the sale will offer prices slashed between 50% and 80% on a wide range of products, especially electronics.

Customers will be able to save significant amounts of money on laptops, headphones, game consoles and smart home technology. However, some of the smart TVs and home appliances could be sold at 80% off while individual models of refrigerators, 4K TVs, and others could be sold at 75% off.

Other popular smartphone brands including Nothing, Realme, Mi, and Infinix are also joining the sale event and setting their latest products at attractive discounts. For those targeting high-end devices such as iPhone, limited-time bank offers will give further savings through cash off during the first swipe of credit or debit cards. Besides these tempting promotions, Flipkart is introducing several customer-friendly initiatives: Exchange Deals: Customers can exchange their old smartphones and laptops to get a discount on new products.

No-Cost EMI Options: Customers can also choose to pay zero interest on purchases of items such as smart TVs and premium smartphones through EMI schemes. Cashback Offers: Different cashback offers and coupons will also help to increase the availability of products for different price ranges.

To make the shopping experience as efficient as possible customers are encouraged to make a wishlist before the sale begins. Consumers will be updated on the Flipkart Big Billion Days microsite on the next exclusive previews and the next big thing in the next few days.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
