Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

A foreign airline stewardess has given a shocking insight into life behind closed cockpit doors. According to her, when a plane reaches cruising altitude, usually around 35,000 feet, and goes on autopilot mode, what happens in the cockpit can shock and worry passengers.

Auto-pilot and the beginning of the so-called 'High Mile Club'

The air hostess, known on social media as Sierra Mist, explained that during long-haul flights, when the plane does not require constant manual control, romantic activities sometimes begin between crew members.

She claims that after the autopilot is turned on, some pilots and cabin crew, who already have affection for each other, engage in "High Mile Club" parties, as she calls it. She claims that these incidents are not rare but reportedly occur on many long-haul flights.

How are air hostesses called into the cockpit?

According to Sierra Mist, under standard aviation protocol, a pilot is allowed to call a flight attendant into the cockpit if the other pilot needs to go out, for example, to go to the toilet. However, in cases where there is a romantic relationship between a pilot and a particular hostess, this rule can be used as an excuse to have a private moment under the pretext of allegedly needing help.

She explains that in such cases, a romantic atmosphere develops inside the cockpit, which is often arranged before the flight. She says these encounters can continue until the end of the flight or until the autopilot is turned off and regular monitoring begins.

Crew Rest Deck: Another Secret Place

Sierra Mist also mentions the Crew Rest Deck, a place reserved for cabin crew to rest during long-haul flights, as another secret place where such romantic interactions can take place.

It is known in the aviation sector that this deck is usually not visible to flight passengers and is accessible only to authorised personnel.

