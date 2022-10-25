Search icon
Flight attendant reunites with favourite teacher after 30 years, viral video is sure to make you emotional

Surprisingly, the day Lori saw her teacher on the flight happened to be International Teachers’ Day. The video was posted by an Instagram user.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Flight attendant reunites with favourite teacher after 30 years, viral video is sure to make you emotional
Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Some students admire their teachers and have a special place for some of them as they helped them, in their growing years, to carve their careers and personality. So, it is not difficult to understand how emotional it can be to meet your favourite teacher after a gap of a few years. Something similar recently happened when a flight attendant named Lori met her favourite teacher on the plane after 30 years.

Lori was not only in tears but also gave an emotional speech after which she ran across the aisle to hug her. Lori acknowledged Ms O'Connell, her teacher's presence, and also narrated how she helped shape her future. 

Surprisingly, the day Lori saw her teacher on the flight happened to be International Teachers’ Day. The video was posted by an Instagram user Keona Thrasher and it later went viral after Goodnews Movement shared the video on Instagram.

The video caption read, "Flight attendant Lori ran into Ms O'Connell, her favorite teacher, earlier this month on Intl Teachers' Day. She couldn't help but share how meaningful this teacher was to a plane full of applauding passengers." 

Watch the video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@goodnews_movement)

The video is currently going viral on Instagram with people sharing how special teachers are. So far, the video has more than 1,32,000 likes and over 1000 comments on it. 

One user wrote, "Everyone knows who those teachers are. It’s time we start treating and paying teachers like the true treasures they are." 

While another narrated an incident from her own life and commented, "Teachers can really change lives. They’re superheroes without even realizing it. One of mine (I graduated almost 3 years ago now) I follow on FB and Instagram now and we keep in touch. She’s genuinely one of the most amazing humans I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. She believed in me when it felt like most of the world didn’t. She would know when I was extra anxious that day (I’ve had a pretty traumatic life and those few years prior had been horrific) and she would just have me come to her desk and she’d give me a hug (after asking for my consent first, which is amazing) and tell me she loved/believed in me and that I could always talk to her. She genuinely changed my life. I owe so much to that woman."

