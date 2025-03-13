A Chinese HR official has shockingly made crores of fraud related to the salaries and severance payments. The official, who is known by his surname Yang, was employed with Shanghai’s labour services company.

Yang’s fraud case

To misappropriate massive amount of money, Yang started a massive fraud scheme where he created 22 fake employees and through their fake salaries and severance payments stole 16 million yuan (Rs 18 crore). His work at the company involved handling payroll administration for contract staff at a technology company, according to the South China Morning Post. The idea for a fraud scheme came to Yang’s mind as he realised that he was the sole controller of the employee placement at the company. His work remained unchecked due to lack of any salary review system in place. Yang made plans to took advantage of this opportunity and first created the profile of a fictitious employee named Sun and ordered payments of salary in his name. However, the salary did not reach a valid account but to Yang’s bank card he had control over, which was not registered in his name.

However, when the Shanghai company found out no salary in Sun’s account, Yang gave an excuse of delayed payments from the firm’s side. After this, from 2014 to the next eight years Yang made false records of 22 employees and embezzled their salaries and severance pay without being noticed. Their salaries, however, have not been made open.

How did Yang’s scam expose?

An investigation was triggered when a tech firm's finance team discovered in 2022 an employee, Sun, had flawless attendance and received timely paychecks despite never being seen at work. The probe revealed a nearly decade-long payroll scam orchestrated by Yang. Yang was sentenced to 10 years and 2 months in prison, fined, and stripped of political rights for embezzling 1.1 million yuan (Rs 12.83 crore). He and his family were ordered to repay a total of 2.3 million yuan (Rs 26.82 crore).

Similar cases of funds being misused by Chinese employees have come to light in recent years.