Flavoured condoms being used in Bengal's Durgapur to get 'high'; here's how

As they popularly say, addictions of all sorts are bad for health. According to media reports, some students in West Bengal’s Durgapur have become addicted to using condoms. What should be used as a contraceptive is being used to get ‘high’ by these students.

Based on a report in News 18, the sale of flavoured condoms has surprisingly increased in many parts of the city, including Durgapur City Center, Bidhannagar, Muchipara and Benachiti, C Zone, A Zone.

The students have been reportedly soaking condoms in hot water. Thereafter, they drink the liquid to get a ‘high’ that lasts for about 10 to 12 hours.

News 18 quoted the shopkeepers of a medical shop in Durgapur saying, “Earlier three to four packets of condoms were sold per shop per day. And now a pack of condoms are disappearing from a store.”

Durgapur RE College Model School chemistry teacher Nurul Haque said, “Soaking condoms in hot water for a long time breaks down large organic molecules and creates alcohol compounds. This compound is keeping the youth intoxicated.”

Speaking to Banglahunt, the Superintendent Dhiman Mandal of Durgapur sub-district hospital said, “There is some kind of aromatic compound in the condom. Alcohol is produced by breaking it down. This aromatic compound is also found in dendrites. So many are seen to be intoxicated with dendrites.”

The recent reports add condoms to the list of items that are unlikely candidates of substance abuse, including drinking cough syrup, aftershave, paint among others.

West Bengal police is yet to comment on the issue. According to the police, they can’t book substance abusers as the Indian Penal Code doesn’t have any specific laws to address the issue.

The police added that things, including whiteners, cough syrups have a low count of sedatives and they aren’t considered a part of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act (NDPS).