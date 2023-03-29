'Fitness freak' leopard performs 'Surya Namaskar' in viral video, netizens are impresssed

screengrab

New Delhi: Many of us have performed Surya Namaskar at some point in our lives. But have you ever seen a wild animal do something like that? If not, today you will see a video of Leopard performing Surya Namaskar in the forest. The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola. Susanta Nanda later reshared it as well.

Surya Namaskar by the leopard

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

After waking up from its nap, a leopard is seen doing its morning stretch ritual in the 21-second clip. The video was recorded at Russia's Far East's Land of the Leopard National Park, according to Saket Badola.

"Surya Namaskar by the leopard," Nanda captioned the clip.

So far, the video clip has received 19k views. Twitter users were ecstatic after watching the video and shared their thoughts in the comments area.



Reactions from netizens:

"Great example to mimic from mother nature, good stretch, first thing," one person wrote. "Interestingly, pretty accurate!!" said another. Nature has aligned!!" "Yoga se hi hoga," a third person commented. "What an amazing video!" exclaimed a fourth.