Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Fitness freak' leopard performs 'Surya Namaskar' in viral video, netizens are impresssed

If not, today you will see a video of Leopard performing Surya Namaskar in the forest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

'Fitness freak' leopard performs 'Surya Namaskar' in viral video, netizens are impresssed
screengrab

New Delhi: Many of us have performed Surya Namaskar at some point in our lives. But have you ever seen a wild animal do something like that? If not, today you will see a video of Leopard performing Surya Namaskar in the forest. The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola. Susanta Nanda later reshared it as well.

After waking up from its nap, a leopard is seen doing its morning stretch ritual in the 21-second clip. The video was recorded at Russia's Far East's Land of the Leopard National Park, according to Saket Badola.

"Surya Namaskar by the leopard," Nanda captioned the clip.

So far, the video clip has received 19k views. Twitter users were ecstatic after watching the video and shared their thoughts in the comments area.


Reactions from netizens:
"Great example to mimic from mother nature, good stretch, first thing," one person wrote. "Interestingly, pretty accurate!!" said another. Nature has aligned!!" "Yoga se hi hoga," a third person commented. "What an amazing video!" exclaimed a fourth.

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.