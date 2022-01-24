Fit India Challenge: BSF jawan does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds amid snow – WATCH viral video

BSF jawans have always been viewed as major fitness goals. Amid Covid-19 when most people have lost focus on physical fitness, the jawans remain undeterred in their choice to remain fit even in extreme weather conditions.

A video that has gone viral across social media platforms has won the heart of many netizens who remain in awe of the dedication levels of the BSF jawan. The video shows a BSF jawan doing push ups on a ground covered in thick snow.

The video has received much appreciation from social media users. The BSF jawan in the video is seen doing 47 push ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir. This video was shared on the official Twitter handle of Border Security Force (BSF) with the caption, “40 seconds. 47 push ups. Bring it ON #FitIndiaChallenge”.

Watch the full video here

In the same Twitter thread, BSF shared another video of a jawan doing one-handed push ups in snow. The videos left netizens in awe. Social media users hailed the jawans for their feat in extreme weather. Watch the full video for more.

This viral video was followed by another one in the same Twitter thread. Another BSF jawan was seeing doing one-handed push ups in snow as part of the ‘Fit India Challenge’.

Besides ensuring full security to all countrymen amid diverse climatic situations, the BSF jawans are dedicated to encourage people to remain fit and hence the ‘Fit India Challenge’.

Earlier this month, the Indian army was applauded for conducting an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Boniyar Tehsil. The army shifted her to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions.

According to an Army press release, on January 8 at 10.30 am, the Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill a village along LOC in Boniyar Tehsil received a distress call from the locals requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Amid heavy snowfall, Indian Army medical team conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Ghaggar Hill village near LOC and brought her to an ambulance at Salasan in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/jAUsnnawDd January 8, 2022

Our jawans have never failed to impress us.

Do you have what it takes to participate in the ‘Fit India Challenge’?