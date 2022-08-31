Search icon
Fists fly as Kerala wedding turns into ugly mass brawl over ‘Papad’, video surfaces

When the wedding goers were denied more papads by the catering staff, a verbal scuffle ensued which soon became ugly and violent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Weddings are events to remember and people often let their emotions get the better of them. However, the celebratory event can sometimes go haywire when minor arguments may lead to major bust ups. One such incident took place over a petty scuffle due to unavailability of extra papads. 

The viral video of the wedding debacle is reported from Alappuzha city in Kerala. At the wedding function, friends and relatives of the groom reportedly demanded extra papads, also known as papadum or appalam, a popular crispy side dish made of flour in many parts of India. 

When the wedding goers were denied more papads by the catering staff, a verbal scuffle ensued which soon became ugly and violent. Fists flew and guests then hurled all kinds of items at each other, from shoes and slippers to chairs and food cans. 

Brutal blows exchanged were caught in a small 39 second video clip which surfaced online. Six people suffered injuries in the brawl, local media reports said. Check out the video here:

As per reports, the wedding fight is from a banquet hall in Alappuzha’s Muttom village. The local police have registered a case against 10 people who are now being identified, it was reported. 

