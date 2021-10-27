Fishermen discover 'Island of Gold', find treasure worth billions - Know about its India connection

Fishermen in Indonesia might have finally discovered the infamous Indonesian kingdom renowned for its golden treasures on Sumatra, also known as the Island of Gold. For the past five years, fishermen were in search of treasure - including gemstones, gold ceremonial rings, coins, and bronze monks' bells - and discovered it during the night-time dives on the Musi River near Palembang on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Legend has often claimed that there is a hidden treasure in Indonesia because of which fishermen were searching in the crocodile-infested Musi River near Palembang for the last 5 years. When the fishermen found an island full of rare treasures including precious gems, gold rings, coins, and bells of bronze monks, they were blown away. Apart from this, one of the most incredible discoveries so far has been a life-sized statue of Buddha adorned with a jewel from the 8th century, which is worth millions of pounds.

According to a report in the Guardian, these artifacts belong to the time of the Srivijaya civilization. The Srivijaya kingdom was a powerful kingdom between the 7th and 13th centuries. After a century, it mysteriously disappeared. Notably, this empire has a very close relationship with India.

According to British marine archaeologist Dr Sean Kingsley, this empire used to be 'Water World'. People here used to make and use wooden boats like today. Apart from this, some people had also built their houses on boats. When this civilization ended, their wooden houses, palaces, and temples also drowned with them.

Was Srivijaya Empire fictional?

Dr. Sean Kingsley also said that the most important thing about the Srivijaya Empire was that it kept its secrets completely hidden. He said that more than 20,000 soldiers lived in the capital of this empire. Apart from this, a large number of Buddhist monks also lived there. For the discovery of this civilization, different teams campaigned from Thailand to India but did not succeed. He said that in the last five years, extraordinary things are coming to the fore. Coins, gold, and Buddhist sculptures of all ages are being found. This is proof that the Srivijaya kingdom was not fictional.

Had close ties with India

Dr Kingsley also said that old utensils and pans of that time have also been found which show how much progress the people of that time had made. The finest tableware items of that time were imported from large kilns in India, Persia, and China. He said that in the Srivijaya period, there used to be temples of bronze and gold Buddhist idols. Apart from this, a statue of Rahu's head has also been found. According to Hindu beliefs, it is associated with the stories of the churning of the ocean. Apart from this, many other artifacts have also been found which are directly related to Indian and Hindu beliefs.

What happened to the Srivijaya Empire?

No one has concrete evidence of how the Srivijaya Empire collapsed. Dr Kingsley has speculated that it might have become a victim of Indonesia's volcanoes. Along with this, it is also estimated that this empire may have collapsed due to the severe flood in the river.