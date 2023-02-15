'Kuch bhi khate hai': Fish served on plate at Japanese restaurant bites chopstick, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of bizarre and mind-boggling content on the internet, and this video is no exception. The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows raw fish being served at a Japanese restaurant. People were taken aback when the fish came alive, opened its mouth, and firmly grasped the customer's chopstick. It might even send shivers up your spine.

Fish served at restaurant bites chopstickpic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023

In the now-viral video, we could see a fish served on a plate with some glass noodles, green leafy vegetables, and a slice of lemon. The complete fish was intact on the plate and did not appear to be cooked. When the chopsticks approached the fish, an unexpected thing happened: the fish opened its mouth and even grabbed the chopstick. And no, we are not kidding.

The video received over 3.9 million views after being shared online. It also elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens, the majority of whom were shocked or perplexed.

Reactions:

A Twitter user wrote, “What is it? Is it eaten raw? Or cooked?.” “That’s sick beyond words.,” posted another. “It’s something to do with the nerve system in the fish however, there’s no way I would even contemplate ordering or eating anything like this.,” joked a third.