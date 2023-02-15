Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Kuch bhi khate hai': Fish served on plate at Japanese restaurant bites chopstick, viral video

People were taken aback when the fish came alive, opened its mouth, and firmly grasped the customer's chopstick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

'Kuch bhi khate hai': Fish served on plate at Japanese restaurant bites chopstick, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of bizarre and mind-boggling content on the internet, and this video is no exception. The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows raw fish being served at a Japanese restaurant. People were taken aback when the fish came alive, opened its mouth, and firmly grasped the customer's chopstick. It might even send shivers up your spine.

In the now-viral video, we could see a fish served on a plate with some glass noodles, green leafy vegetables, and a slice of lemon. The complete fish was intact on the plate and did not appear to be cooked. When the chopsticks approached the fish, an unexpected thing happened: the fish opened its mouth and even grabbed the chopstick. And no, we are not kidding.

The video received over 3.9 million views after being shared online. It also elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens, the majority of whom were shocked or perplexed.

Reactions:

A Twitter user wrote, “What is it? Is it eaten raw? Or cooked?.” “That’s sick beyond words.,” posted another. “It’s something to do with the nerve system in the fish however, there’s no way I would even contemplate ordering or eating anything like this.,” joked a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.