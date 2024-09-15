Twitter
Viral

First Vande Metro service in India to start from this date: Check route, fare, top speed to be...

Vande Metro incorporates cutting-edge technology, including under slung propulsion and advanced braking systems, offering a smoother ride

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

First Vande Metro service in India to start from this date: Check route, fare, top speed to be...
Representational image
India's first Vande Metro, which will be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Gujarat is poised to transform inter-city travel with its advanced medium-distance capabilities, the Railway Ministry said.

While PM Modi will be in Ahmedabad, the train will start from Bhuj and reach Ahmedabad covering 359 km of distance in 5.45 hours.

For passengers, its regular service will start from September 17 from Ahmedabad and the total journey will cost Rs 455.

“While the other metros cover only short distances, Vande Metro trains will connect cities from the heart of the city to the peripheral cities," the ministry said.

It added that the word ‘metro’ gives an impression of urban landscape, however, Vande Metro was conceptualised by incorporating numerous advancements.

Giving a comprehensive overview of the Vande Metro and other Metros being operated in the country, the ministry said, "Vande Metro operates at a maximum speed of 110 km/h, offering faster acceleration and deceleration to passengers. This speed advantage ensures quicker commutes and improved efficiency.”

It added, “With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, Vande Metro definitely proves to be superior that the other metros."

Highlighting its safety aspects, the Railway Ministry said that Vande Metro is equipped with advanced safety systems like KAVACH for collision avoidance, fire detection, and aerosol-based fire suppression, along with emergency lights.

So far it’s accessibility is concerned, according to the Ministry, it has been designed with inclusivity in features such as Divyangjan-friendly toilets, a fully sealed flexible gangway and meal service among others.

Emphasising its superior technology, the Ministry said that Vande Metro incorporates cutting-edge technology, including under slung propulsion and advanced braking systems, offering a smoother ride.

“Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Vande Metro offers a host of innovative features. It boasts double-leaf automatic sliding doors, similar to those in urban metro trains, and a fully sealed flexible gangway that ensures a dust-free, quiet, and rain-proof interior,” the ministry said.

A significant upgrade, according to the ministry, from traditional suburban trains and metro coaches is the Vande Metro’s modular design that includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets.

It stated that the Vande Metro is designed to connect cities within a 150 km radius, providing efficient and comfortable journeys of approximately 3 to 4 hours.

“Vande Metro facilitates smooth end-to-end passenger movement and reduces crowding in individual coaches. The semi-permanent couplers, similar to those on Vande Bharat trains, provide a jerk-free travel experience,” the Ministry said.

It added, “The train offers faster journeys between mid-distance cities. Its rapid acceleration and deceleration contribute to efficient travel, while driving cabs at both ends eliminates turnaround time.”

Talking about features that will benefit passengers, it said that Vande Metro has modern amenities, including mobile charging sockets with both type-C and type-A outlets, CCTV surveillance for added security, and route-map indicators above the doors.

“Continuous LED lighting ensures a well-lit environment, and a talk-back system allows passengers to communicate with the driver in emergencies,” it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

