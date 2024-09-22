Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Mamata Banerjee writes second letter to PM Modi on devastating 'man-made' flood in South Bengal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the Thar Roxx with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and going up to Rs 20.49 lakh.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the Thar Roxx in India on August 15, 2024. This five-door variant of the popular Thar SUV represents a significant upgrade over the three-door model, offering enhanced features and increased space.

The company launched the SUV with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and going up to Rs 20.49 lakh.

Recently the company held an auction of its first unit. In the auction, the first Thar Roxx was sold for a whopping price of Rs 1.31 crore. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to one of four non-profit organizations, chosen by the winning bidder.

Mahindra chose to auction the top-spec AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx. What makes this SUV particularly special and costly is its unique vehicle identification number, ‘VIN 0001’. Additionally, it features a special signature badge from the company's chairman, Anand Mahindra.

The 5-door Thar received a higher bid when compared to the three-door Thar, which was auctioned for Rs. 1.11 crore back in 2020.

Speaking about the Thar Roxx AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD, it boasts a diesel engine of 2.2 liters capacity, producing 175PS and paired to a 6-speed torque converter transmission gearbox.

This premium variant includes features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

For safety, it has features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, auto-hold, and a level-2 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS).

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will start on October 3, 2024, and deliveries will begin on October 12, 2024. The test drive of Thar Roxx started on September 14. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement