First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the Thar Roxx with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and going up to Rs 20.49 lakh.

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the Thar Roxx in India on August 15, 2024. This five-door variant of the popular Thar SUV represents a significant upgrade over the three-door model, offering enhanced features and increased space.

The company launched the SUV with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and going up to Rs 20.49 lakh.

Recently the company held an auction of its first unit. In the auction, the first Thar Roxx was sold for a whopping price of Rs 1.31 crore. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to one of four non-profit organizations, chosen by the winning bidder.

Mahindra chose to auction the top-spec AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx. What makes this SUV particularly special and costly is its unique vehicle identification number, ‘VIN 0001’. Additionally, it features a special signature badge from the company's chairman, Anand Mahindra.

The 5-door Thar received a higher bid when compared to the three-door Thar, which was auctioned for Rs. 1.11 crore back in 2020.

Speaking about the Thar Roxx AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD, it boasts a diesel engine of 2.2 liters capacity, producing 175PS and paired to a 6-speed torque converter transmission gearbox.

This premium variant includes features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

For safety, it has features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, auto-hold, and a level-2 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS).

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will start on October 3, 2024, and deliveries will begin on October 12, 2024. The test drive of Thar Roxx started on September 14.

