The Trump Organisation is entering India's commercial real estate market with the Trump World Center Pune, a 1.6 million sq ft office project worth Rs 1,700 crore. Developed by Tribeca Developers and Kundan Spaces, the project has a potential sales value of Rs 2,500 crore.

Situated on a 4.3-acre plot in Koregaon Park annexe, Pune, the 27-floor tower marks the Trump Organisation's first Indian office project and second Pune venture, following the luxury Trump Tower residential project with Panchshil Realty.

The Trump World Centre in Pune is a major commercial real estate project. India is the largest international market for Trump-branded real estate. Tribeca Developers has helped bring the Trump brand to India. They've built luxury residential projects in four cities through partnerships with local builders.

The Trump World Center Pune project is expected to be completed in about four years, as stated by Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers. Mehta revealed to Reuters that Tribeca Developers has ambitious plans to launch three to four more Trump-branded luxury residential projects in northern and southern India within the next four to six weeks.

The Trump World Center Pune will reportedly feature a range of luxurious amenities, including two office towers catering to both smaller office spaces and large leasable offices. The complex will also boast a luxury retail boulevard showcasing high-end brands, India's first Trump Club offering exclusive business networking, dining, and leisure facilities, and a range of convenient amenities such as creches, salons, auditoriums, gyms, sports facilities, spas, restaurants, and grocery stores for office-goers.

India is currently home to four Trump Tower projects, located in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, spanning a total of 3.5 million sq ft. With additional launches on the horizon, India is expected to surpass the US as the country with the highest number of Trump-branded properties.