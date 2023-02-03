Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

First trans man pregnancy: Kerala transgender couple to welcome their child in March

Zahad Paval, a 23-year-old trans man who became pregnant through conception in India, will welcome the child in March.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

First trans man pregnancy: Kerala transgender couple to welcome their child in March
Photo: Instagram

A transgender couple from Kozhikode in Kerala will become the country's first openly transgender parents. The couple is expecting their first child. Zahad Paval, a 23-year-old trans man who became pregnant through conception in India, will welcome the child in March. The 21-year-old transwoman who is Paval's partner, Ziya, revealed in her recent Instagram post about the pregnancy. 

The couple realised that Zahad might still be able to conceive, and despite his initial hesitation and concern for others' opinions, he ultimately decided to become pregnant while still retaining his femininity.

In about six months to one year after giving birth, Zahad, who had his breasts removed, will start the process of transitioning to a trans man. Ziya is starting her journey to become a trans woman at the same time. They intend to feed the infant using the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode's breast milk bank.

Manorama reported that the couple had previously discussed adopting a child and had inquired about the procedure. However, as a transgender couple, they found the legal proceedings difficult. Although both of them were undergoing gender transition, a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College revealed that there was no physical difficulty in conceiving.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ziya Paval

 

Who are Ziya and Zahad?

Zahad is a transgender person who works as an accountant. He was born a woman and is currently undergoing hormone therapy to become a man. Ziya, a teacher of classical dance, was born male and underwent gender transformation. The trans couple, who are both natives of Kerala, were midway through the gender affirmation process when their desired to have a child.

READ | Viral: Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta shares kid's answer to 'boat' related question; netizens react

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.