First trans man pregnancy: Kerala transgender couple to welcome their child in March

Photo: Instagram

A transgender couple from Kozhikode in Kerala will become the country's first openly transgender parents. The couple is expecting their first child. Zahad Paval, a 23-year-old trans man who became pregnant through conception in India, will welcome the child in March. The 21-year-old transwoman who is Paval's partner, Ziya, revealed in her recent Instagram post about the pregnancy.

The couple realised that Zahad might still be able to conceive, and despite his initial hesitation and concern for others' opinions, he ultimately decided to become pregnant while still retaining his femininity.

In about six months to one year after giving birth, Zahad, who had his breasts removed, will start the process of transitioning to a trans man. Ziya is starting her journey to become a trans woman at the same time. They intend to feed the infant using the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode's breast milk bank.

Manorama reported that the couple had previously discussed adopting a child and had inquired about the procedure. However, as a transgender couple, they found the legal proceedings difficult. Although both of them were undergoing gender transition, a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College revealed that there was no physical difficulty in conceiving.

Who are Ziya and Zahad?

Zahad is a transgender person who works as an accountant. He was born a woman and is currently undergoing hormone therapy to become a man. Ziya, a teacher of classical dance, was born male and underwent gender transformation. The trans couple, who are both natives of Kerala, were midway through the gender affirmation process when their desired to have a child.

