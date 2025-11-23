First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
Netra is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, who is the Orlando-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.
In Udaipur today, Indian-American heiress Netra Mantena married Vamsi Gadiraju in a beautiful daytime ceremony. The wedding took place after four days of grand celebrations. Many international celebrities, business leaders, and millionaires arrived in the city of lakes to attend the event.
The first photos of the bride are now out. For the special day, Netra chose a traditional red lehenga paired with heavy jewellery, giving her a classic bridal look. The groom kept his style elegant by wearing a cream-colored sherwani. The couple looked perfect together as they exchanged garlands during the ceremony.
Among the notable attendees was Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was seen wearing traditional Indian attire. He was present at multiple pre-wedding events hosted across luxury venues in Udaipur.
The guest list also included personalities such as real estate developer Kalpesh Mehta, film producer Viraf Sarkari, and professional golfer Paris Hilinski, along with several other influential figures.
Adding a star-studded flair to the celebration, Bollywood icons including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon performed during the pre-wedding festivities. The mehendi night, hosted in part by Dia Mirza, also featured a spectacular act by Cirque du Soleil.