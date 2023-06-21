First Indian cricketer to own private airplane, it’s not Nawab Pataudi, Dhoni, Tendulkar, Kohli, Yuvraj, Kapil Dev

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala was the first Indian to buy an aircraft, which he bought in 1910 from the UK. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was the king of the princely state of Patiala (Punjab) from 1900 to 1938. He was born on October 12, 1891 at the Moti Bagh Palace, Patiala. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s father was Maharaja Rajinder Singh I of Patiala and mother Jasmer Kaur.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh studied at Aitchison College and became the Maharaja of Patiala state when he was just 9 after the death of his father on November 9, 1900.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh got an airstrip built in Patiala after buying the aircraft. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was known for his luxurious lifestyle and was a cricketer too. His cricket team named Patiala XI was one of the best teams at that time.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh led the Indian cricket team that visited England in 1911. He played 27 first-class cricket matches between 1915 and 1937. In 1926-27 season, he also played as member of Marylebone Cricket Club. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was named the captain of India on its first Test tour of England in 1932, but he did not go on the tour due to health reasons.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh founded the State Bank of Patiala in 1917. The Maharaja was also known for collecting medals. Some reports claim that Maharaja Bhupinder Singh used to move around in a cavalcade of 20 Rolls Royce cars.

