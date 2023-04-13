'Proud moment': First in India, Kolkata Metro runs under river; video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Kolkata Metro achieved an unprecedented feat for the country by running through the tunnel under the Hooghly River. The Metro rake, which only had officials and engineers on board, travelled from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river. For the first time in India, the Metro has finished its journey under the river.

Kolkata Metro creates History!For the first time in India,a Metro rake ran under any river today!Regular trial runs from #HowrahMaidan to #Esplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy,General Manager has described this run as a historic moment for the city of #Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sA4Kqdvf0v — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) April 12, 2023

Metro Railway general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy described the event as historic, saying: “Trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next five to seven months, following which regular services on this stretch will begin.”

All of the KMRCL workers and engineers whose efforts and supervision resulted in this engineering masterpiece are overjoyed that their dreams have come true.

When this stretch is completed, Howrah Maidan will be the country's deepest Metro station (33 metres below ground).

The Metro is expected to cover the 520-metre stretch under the Hooghly River in 45 seconds, Metro general manager said, adding that the tunnel beneath the river is 32 metres below the water's surface.

The East West Metro route, which connects Howrah Maidan and Sector V, Salt Lake's Information Technology hub, is partially operational between the Sealdah and Sector V stations.

Accidents in the Bowbazar district of central Kolkata have caused the project's completion to be delayed.

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) struck an aquifer on August 31, 2019, causing catastrophic ground subsidence and the collapse of several houses in Bowbazar. Several residences were damaged again in May 2022 as a result of ground subsidence caused by water seepage during tunnel construction from the Sealdah side in the east to the Esplanade side in the west.