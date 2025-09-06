First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,

This new and controversial industry has emerged as an important source of income, especially for young people struggling to make a living through traditional employment.

Recently, the concept of "pleasure marriage" has stirred up much debate in Indonesia. Meanwhile, a growing trend in Thailand, particularly involving "rental wives," sometimes called "black pearls," has attracted considerable attention. The practice has become so prevalent that it was the subject of a widely discussed book published recently.

The concept of "rental wives" is controversial in Pattaya, Thailand. This temporary arrangement, often called "temporary marriage," typically sees women from poor rural areas become companions to foreign tourists. The practice is prevalent in the bars and nightclubs of Pattaya's red-light district.

The recently published book "Thai Taboo: The Rise of Wife Rental in Modern Society: Exploring Love, Commerce, and Controversy in Thailand's Wife Rental Phenomenon," authored by Levert A. Emmanuel, explores the controversial practice of wife rental in Thailand. The book explains how this practice, which historically existed yet was hidden, is experiencing a resurgence in modern Thai society.

This new and controversial industry has emerged as an important source of income, especially for young people struggling to make a living through traditional employment. It revolves around services such as temporary companionship and affection, which are provided for a fee. These arrangements operate as informal agreements that last from a few days to several months.

These women meet tourists mainly in bars and nightclubs. Their roles vary, such as acting as companions or working as informal tour guides.

What is the price of a rental wife?

The length of time a wife is 'rented' depends on the contract. The amount is decided based on the woman's beauty, education and age. The amount can range from $1,600 to $1,16,000. Sometimes, as the relationship develops over time, some of the women eventually marry their clients or continue to earn money by being their long-term companions.

How to approach them?

Wife rental has become a business in Thailand. Foreign tourists visiting Pattaya and other Thai cities often approach these women directly in places like bars, restaurants and nightclubs. If there is mutual interest, then negotiations take place to decide the terms of the relationship.

Is there any law regulating this practice?

Although there are no formal protections or regulations to govern these arrangements, the Thai government admits that such a practice is going on in the country and there are no laws to control it.

The concept of "girlfriend for rent" or "wife for rent" is mainly inspired by countries like Japan and South Korea, where such services are already popular. There are many social and economic reasons behind the growth of this business in Thailand.

Urbanisation and busy lifestyles have led to loneliness in Thailand. Busy lives often leave people with little time to build lasting relationships, leading some to seek temporary companionship.

Thailand's popularity as a tourist destination attracts large numbers of single foreign tourists looking for adventure and shared experiences with local companions. Services such as "rental wife" cater to this demand.

Thailand's cultural environment embraces a more flexible attitude towards relationships and personal freedom. As a result, such services face fewer social barriers than in other countries.

