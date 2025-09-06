Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders relief ops; WATCH video

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react

After Bihar, will Election Commission conduct controversial SIR across India? Report says...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'

Astronomer former HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal with boss: 'She is not wife material'

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea

Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders relief ops; WATCH video

Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, relief ops on; WATCH video

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country f

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office: Tiger Shroff beats Vivek Agnihotri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,

This new and controversial industry has emerged as an important source of income, especially for young people struggling to make a living through traditional employment.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Recently, the concept of "pleasure marriage" has stirred up much debate in Indonesia. Meanwhile, a growing trend in Thailand, particularly involving "rental wives," sometimes called "black pearls," has attracted considerable attention. The practice has become so prevalent that it was the subject of a widely discussed book published recently.

The concept of "rental wives" is controversial in Pattaya, Thailand. This temporary arrangement, often called "temporary marriage," typically sees women from poor rural areas become companions to foreign tourists. The practice is prevalent in the bars and nightclubs of Pattaya's red-light district.

The recently published book "Thai Taboo: The Rise of Wife Rental in Modern Society: Exploring Love, Commerce, and Controversy in Thailand's Wife Rental Phenomenon," authored by Levert A. Emmanuel, explores the controversial practice of wife rental in Thailand. The book explains how this practice, which historically existed yet was hidden, is experiencing a resurgence in modern Thai society.

This new and controversial industry has emerged as an important source of income, especially for young people struggling to make a living through traditional employment. It revolves around services such as temporary companionship and affection, which are provided for a fee. These arrangements operate as informal agreements that last from a few days to several months.

These women meet tourists mainly in bars and nightclubs. Their roles vary, such as acting as companions or working as informal tour guides.

What is the price of a rental wife?

The length of time a wife is 'rented' depends on the contract. The amount is decided based on the woman's beauty, education and age. The amount can range from $1,600 to $1,16,000. Sometimes, as the relationship develops over time, some of the women eventually marry their clients or continue to earn money by being their long-term companions.

How to approach them?

Wife rental has become a business in Thailand. Foreign tourists visiting Pattaya and other Thai cities often approach these women directly in places like bars, restaurants and nightclubs. If there is mutual interest, then negotiations take place to decide the terms of the relationship.

Is there any law regulating this practice?

Although there are no formal protections or regulations to govern these arrangements, the Thai government admits that such a practice is going on in the country and there are no laws to control it.

The concept of "girlfriend for rent" or "wife for rent" is mainly inspired by countries like Japan and South Korea, where such services are already popular. There are many social and economic reasons behind the growth of this business in Thailand.

Urbanisation and busy lifestyles have led to loneliness in Thailand. Busy lives often leave people with little time to build lasting relationships, leading some to seek temporary companionship.

Thailand's popularity as a tourist destination attracts large numbers of single foreign tourists looking for adventure and shared experiences with local companions. Services such as "rental wife" cater to this demand.

Thailand's cultural environment embraces a more flexible attitude towards relationships and personal freedom. As a result, such services face fewer social barriers than in other countries.

Also read: ‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral video, WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral video, WATCH
‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral
'Sachin Tendulkar loved my Kaali Dal, even asked me to teach Anjali...': Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls couple's dating days
Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali's dating days
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with
Asia Cup 2025: List of all Indian-origin cricketers who will play against India in continental tournament
Asia Cup 2025: List of all Indian-origin cricketers who will play against India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE