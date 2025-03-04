A beautiful sunrise on moon’s surface can be seen from the images send by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander. The lander took a breathtaking photograph of the first sunrise from the Moon's Mare Crisium region on March 2.

Beautiful sunrise on Moon's surface

It posted the photo on X which reveals the sunrise features radiant sunbeams illuminating the rugged lunar terrain, accentuating its deep craters and irregular surface. “Rise and shine! Firefly's #BlueGhost lander captured its first sunrise on the Moon, marking the beginning of the lunar day and the start of surface operations in its new home. Our #GhostRiders have already begun operating many of the 10 @Nasa payloads aboard the lander and will continue operations over the next two weeks and into the lunar night,” the tweet read.

Firefly Aerospace launched the mission on January 15, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that landed on the Moon's Mare Crisium, also known as Sea of Crises. The Mare Crisium is located on the northeastern region of the near side of the lunar surface. Before the Blue Ghost made its journey on the moon, it orbited Earth for a month. It fine-tuned its path over a 16-day period while orbiting the Moon.

By adopting this strategic approach, Firefly Aerospace was able to test the spacecraft's systems and prepare for the crucial landing phase. The selected landing site, located near the ancient volcanic feature Mons Latreille, provides a prime location for conducting a range of scientific experiments.

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander, under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme, was carrying 10 Nasa payloads. The space mission is aimed at refining our understanding of the moon’s environment.

The lander will function for about 14 Earth days, or one lunar day, during which it will carry out scientific research and tech demos. One of its goals is to capture the lunar horizon glow, a phenomenon last seen by Apollo astronauts over 50 years ago.