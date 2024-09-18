Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

In a LinkedIn post that has taken the internet by storm, Riyazuddin A, a software developer, shares a compelling survival story that has captivated thousands. The story begins with a sudden and unexpected turn of events: Riyazuddin, once a thriving tech professional, found himself jobless amid a wave of layoffs.

Desperate and financially strained, Riyazuddin took an unconventional route to sustain himself. His decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner was driven not just by necessity but by a profound need to maintain his dignity and perseverance. His LinkedIn post, titled “A Journey of Resilience: My Farewell to Swiggy,” details his journey through the trenches of financial instability.

In his candid narrative, Riyazuddin recounts the exhausting experiences of early morning rides, blistering heat, relentless rain, and late-night deliveries. Each of these elements, he reflects, was not merely a hurdle but a stepping stone in reclaiming his resilience. “Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink,” he wrote, highlighting how this phase of his life was instrumental in fostering patience, persistence, and humility.

His post resonates deeply, as he contrasts his past hardships with his current success. Riyazuddin has recently secured a new position with a different company, and his farewell to Swiggy is filled with gratitude. “I owe a lot to those tough, heartful memories of the streets, the customers, and the support Swiggy provided when I needed it most,” he writes.

The post has sparked a wave of admiration and encouragement from readers. One comment praises Riyazuddin as a “responsible family warrior,” while another user commends his resilience and transformation from setback to comeback. “Your story is a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day,” reads one heartfelt message. A third comment underscores the broader lesson, “Tough situations in life build you up and make you a strong man.”