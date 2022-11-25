Fired, recalled, then laid off again: Former Twitter employee recounts harrowing ordeal | Photo: Twitter/@petergyang

The Tesla CEO has been in the news ever since he took over the social media platform. Following his takeover of the microblogging service, billionaire Elon Musk fired hundreds of workers, including top executives and the former CEO Parag Agrawal. Many of the Twitter employees who were let go turned to social media to share their stories.

The microblogging firm apparently contacted some of the 3,700 employees it had let go and requested them to come back as they were not supposed to get fired in the layoffs. One such ex-post employee's has recently gone viral on social media.

The anonymous post reads, “ I was laid off from Twitter in early Nov and was told I will receive 3 months of pay severance. I was called back shortly after because they think I am “critical talent” and was asked to do documentation and provide “code samples”. Last night, I was abruptly fired without any reason and was offered 4 weeks’ severance for signing release of the claims agreement. Any employment lawyers, please DM me if you can help. I am on H1B and only have 60 days to find a new job during the holidays.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is having a great Thanksgiving break pic.twitter.com/cqmsXMQqQK — Peter Yang (@petergyang) November 25, 2022

The post was shared by Peter Yang, along with the caption that reads, “Unfortunately, not everyone is having a great Thanksgiving break”. Since being shared, the post has received over 35,000 likes.

In response to criticism of his actions on social media or in an internal messaging app, Elon Musk reportedly fired Twitter staff, according to media sources. Some of the fired employees were sacked just for retweeting tweets that were unflattering of the recently hired Twitter CEO.

Elon had given the Twitter staff an ultimatum, demanding that they adopt the "very hardcore" Twitter or quit the company with a payout. Between 75 and 90 percent of the remaining staff reportedly decided against adhering to Musk's order to "work for extended hours at high intensity."

READ | Bihar IAS officer is impressed by this teacher's unique way, but netizens are divided