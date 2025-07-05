Fire scare triggers panic on Ryanair Boeing 737, passengers seen jumping off wing, WATCH video

According to the South China Morning Post, there were 191 passengers on board this Boeing plane.

A Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft suddenly caught fire on Saturday at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) in Spain, causing panic among the passengers. A total of 18 people have been injured in this accident. This flight was about to land in Manchester after taking off from Palma de Mallorca.

According to the Arab Times report, the emergency department was immediately informed about it and relief rescue operations began. Firefighters and members of the Civil Guard safely evacuated the passengers from the plane. Also, ambulances were also informed on the spot. After the accident, passengers were evacuated through the emergency gate, in which some passengers jumped straight from the wings to the ground for rescue.

The video of this incident has caught social media attention, in which passengers can be seen jumping straight from the flight to the ground. Passengers are seen struggling to escape from the plane amid the alarm.

18 passengers were injured

According to a spokesperson for the area's emergency centre, a total of 18 people have been injured in the incident and are receiving medical help and 6 passengers were taken to the hospital. The airline says that on July 4, the plane from Palma to Manchester had to be stopped from taking off due to the wrong fire warning light being turned on. The airline said, 'The passengers were disembarked with the help of inflatable slides and brought back to the terminal.'

Notably, last week, a similar incident took place with an American Airlines plane when one of the plane's engines caught fire in mid-air. The air plane had to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas, and a total of 159 people on board the plane were evacuated.

