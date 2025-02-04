When host Samay Raina asked her about her personal experience with dog meat, Nabam revealed that although she hadn't tried it herself, her friends engage in the practice.

Comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent came under fire after a contestant, Jessy Nabam from Arunachal Pradesh, made comments about people from her state eating dog meat, including their pets. Her comment drew backlash, with a resident of Arunachal Pradesh lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against her.

In a recent episode, Jessy claimed that people from her state consume dog meat, even going as far as eating their pets. When host Samay Raina asked her about her personal experience with dog meat, Nabam revealed that although she hadn't tried it herself, her friends engage in the practice.

While the panel initially took it as a joke, Jessy insisted it was true, sparking controversy.

The audience and panelist Balraj Singh Ghai initially perceived her comment as a joke, with Ghai remarking, "Now, you're saying it for the sake of saying it." However, Jessy maintained that her statement was genuine, leaving the audience and viewers stunned.

The controversy led to a First Information Report (FIR) being filed against Jessy. The FIR, dated January 31, 2025, was lodged by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, at the Itanagar Police Station. According to the FIR, Jessy made derogatory comments about the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh on the YouTube show. The complainant urged the authorities to take swift action, stating, "I humbly request you to please take quick action in this matter so that no one can make such remarks again in the future."

The team of India's Got Latent and host Samay Raina have yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Samay, known for his unapologetic humour, and his India's Got Latent often land him in controversy. His brand of dark comedy can be polarizing, and he has faced backlash in the past, notably during an episode of 'Pretty Good Roast Show' featuring Kusha Kapila.