FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi breaks another Cristiano Ronaldo record, this time on Instagram

Following his incredible performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 championship game, Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi has set a new record. The most liked sportsperson Instagram post currently belongs to football star Messi's World Cup post.

Following Argentina's thrilling penalty shootout victory over France, the football star uploaded ten photos to Instagram capturing the celebrations in Qatar. More than 1.3 million (13 lakh) comments and over 45 million (4 crore) likes have been left on the Instagram post so far.

Messi’s Instagram post was shared with a lengthy caption that reads, “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it......Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing you very soon...”

Messi's post outranked Cristinao Ronaldo's from the previous month, when the Portuguese star and Messi were featured in a Louis Vuitton World Cup advertisement and received 41.9 million likes. However, with a staggering 519 million followers, Ronaldo continues to hold the title of Instagram's most popular user.

He attained 500 million followers on the social media platform for the first time ever last month. Football fans watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final game with great excitement. After several exciting game-changing moments, Argentina managed to pull off an incredible victory.

READ | Know the love story of 'childhood sweethearts' Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

The match took a thrilling turn during France's Kylian Mbappe's remarkable brace at the start of the final 10 minutes of regular time, making it one of the greatest World Cup finals in history. Messi himself notched two goals, one of which came in the final seconds of extra time and appeared to finally give Argentina the victory.

But Mbappe scored from a penalty spot seconds later to complete his hat-trick and force a penalty shootout after the game ended 3-3. Argentina ultimately won the penalty shootout 4-2 thanks to goals from Messi and Mbappe, who are also Paris St. Germain teammates on the club level.

READ | Viral chef Salt Bae brutally trolled for crashing Argentina's party, pestering Messi and biting gold medal