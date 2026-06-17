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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico’s new superfan? Merlin Duck rocks El Tri jersey post SA win; video goes viral

Merlin, a two-year-old duck wearing Mexico's El Tri jersey, has become a viral World Cup sensation after joining fans celebrating Mexico's victory over South Africa in Mexico City.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico’s new superfan? Merlin Duck rocks El Tri jersey post SA win; video goes viral
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A two-year-old duck named Merlin has become an unlikely star of the football world in Mexico City during the FIFA World Cup celebrations.

Merlin the Duck wins hearts in Mexico City

While football fans have been watching the action on the pitch, Merlin, a pet duck in Mexico's famous El Tri jersey, has been catching attention off it. The duck went viral after being spotted in the crowd celebrating Mexico's first World Cup win against South Africa.

Videos on social media show Merlin waddling through packed streets filled with cheering fans, earning smiles, photos and applause from onlookers. His appearances have quickly made him one of the most talked-about attractions among fans in the Mexican capital.

Also read: Sonu Nigam reveals he is fighting with painful nerve condition: ‘Have been taking MRI and CT scans'

Social Media turns Merlin into a fan favourite

Merlin has become an online hit, with clips of the duck circulating on social media and receiving thousands of views. Fans have admired the bird's serene attitude in the midst of the boisterous celebrations, and many have hailed him as a lucky mascot for the Mexican team.

Merlin, in the national team's green jersey, has become a symbol of the festive atmosphere surrounding the tournament. Fans of football are happy to pose for photos and videos with their owner when he attends public events with them.

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