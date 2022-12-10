FIFA World Cup 2022: Elon Musk leads tributes as Morocco becomes first African country to reach semi-finals

Morocco became the first nation from Africa to secure to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 1-0 victory over Portugal. Yousef en-Nesyri, a striker from Syria, outran Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to approach the game's lone goal into the net.

While Morocco was scoring, Portugal was having a hard time getting past their defence. Bruno Fernandes came the closest for Portugal when he hit the bar with a shot. Six minutes after the half, Cristiano Ronaldo emerged off the bench but was unable to save his team from defeat. Morocco ended up winning and will play either England or France in the semifinals later on Saturday.

Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk took Twitter to react to the Morocco's incredible win. Tesla CEO wrote, "Congrats Morocco!!".

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 2 lakh likes and over 11,000 comments from internet users.

READ | 'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story