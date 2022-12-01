Search icon
FIFA WC: Meet Daiane Tomazon, model who promised topless picture on every goal Brazil scores

Daiane Tomazon claims that for every goal scored by Brazil in the World Cup, she will share a topless photo with fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

FIFA WC: Meet Daiane Tomazon, model who promised topless picture on every goal Brazil scores
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Qatar, with thrilling matches taking place on a daily basis. Now that the Round-16 picture is clearer, many major teams have confirmed their participation, including Brazil. A model has grabbed the headlines for her shocking announcement about Brazil's journey in world cup. The model claims that for every goal scored by Brazil in the World Cup, she will share a topless photo with fans.

Who is this model?

 

Daiane Tomazoni, a Brazilian model, made this promise to her fans and has since made headlines. Daiane stated that she would do this only for her secure followers group. According to Daiane, she will now celebrate every time Brazil scores a goal in the World Cup for her fans.

Daiane fan following on social media

Daiane Tomazoni, 24, has thousands of Instagram followers and continues to enchant them with her hot photos.  The influencer stated that she believes her team will win the World Cup.

Take a look at some hot pictures of Daiane:

 

 

Brazil's journey at ongoing  FIFA World Cup 2022 

Let us tell you that Brazil is a strong contender for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Brazil confirmed their place in the Round-16 after winning two group-stage matches, and their sights are now set on winning the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time. Brazil's main concern is that its star player, Neymar, who is not yet fit and is not expected to return until round-16.

