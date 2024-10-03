Ferrari worth Rs 5 crore stolen, here's how airpods helped track it

The Ferrari was stolen on September 16 and was found with the new technique of tracking

A stolen Ferrari worth about Rs 5 crore was recently found in Waterbury, Connecticut, with the owner’s AirPods still inside. The Ferrari was stolen in Greenwich on September 16, and the new technique of tracking the AirPods pointed the police to a gas station on South Main Street, where they tried to stop the car.

When the officers from the Waterbury Auto Theft Task Force got to the scene, they were able to recognise the driver as 22-year-old Dion Schontten. But he managed to escape before the police could arrest him. After tracking the AirPods, the police subsequently found Schontten in a stolen 2023 Acura car that was reported stolen in New York. With him was 19-year-old Keon Webster, who was also arrested.

Schontten is now charged with several counts of motor vehicle theft, while Webster is charged with his seventh count of auto theft. Schontten was first arrested on a bond of USD 300,000, but during his court arraignment, his amount was lowered to USD 150,000. Webster was charged with USD 1 million bail but later reduced to USD 300,000.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Webster has a long record of criminal offences and has seven active charges, including auto theft and violence. The police department is still probing whether the suspects can be associated with other carjackings in the same region.

People in the area said they were relieved after the police arrested the suspects. One of the residents said that they are worried about the safety of people in the community and that people should be more careful when it comes to cars’ security. Chief Spagnolo also echoed this by calling on the public to be cautious with their property and not leave vehicles running.