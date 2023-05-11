Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Female driver rams car into row of scooters in Kanpur, video goes viral

The automobile is shown in the footage perched atop the bikes, with the driver still inside. The driver's decision to stay in the car after the crash astounded onlookers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Female driver rams car into row of scooters in Kanpur, video goes viral
screengrab

Viral video: An unexpected event where a female driver backed her car into parked motorcyclists and caused damage was captured in a viral video from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The automobile is shown in the footage perched atop the bikes, with the driver still inside.  The driver's decision to stay in the car after the crash astounded onlookers. 

 The woman was unharmed, but the event sparked a heated standoff between the driver and a mob of irate bystanders demanding recompense. According to sources, the woman then reported the incident to the police station in Fazalganj. The woman was fined 2,500 for careless driving, and after conversations, the two parties made an agreement, and no further action was taken, according to the police.

Well, the video of the incident has gone insanely viral on the social media. The clip has prompted netizens to share their views and reaction. 

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

“I cannot do this even if I wish to do it.,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Car Wale bhaiya ki galti h.” “She really looked confused,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Sari galti bike ki h unko car k raste m khda hi nhi hona chahiye tha.” “It’s hilarious,” shared a sixth.

 

 

 

 


 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.