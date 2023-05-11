Female driver rams car into row of scooters in Kanpur, video goes viral

screengrab

Viral video: An unexpected event where a female driver backed her car into parked motorcyclists and caused damage was captured in a viral video from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The automobile is shown in the footage perched atop the bikes, with the driver still inside. The driver's decision to stay in the car after the crash astounded onlookers.

The woman was unharmed, but the event sparked a heated standoff between the driver and a mob of irate bystanders demanding recompense. According to sources, the woman then reported the incident to the police station in Fazalganj. The woman was fined 2,500 for careless driving, and after conversations, the two parties made an agreement, and no further action was taken, according to the police.

Well, the video of the incident has gone insanely viral on the social media. The clip has prompted netizens to share their views and reaction.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

“I cannot do this even if I wish to do it.,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Car Wale bhaiya ki galti h.” “She really looked confused,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Sari galti bike ki h unko car k raste m khda hi nhi hona chahiye tha.” “It’s hilarious,” shared a sixth.



