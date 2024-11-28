An adorable video of a girl pampering a beautiful blue parrot has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens stunned.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with the girl slowly approaching the blue bird as it was captured sitting on a tree branch.

She lent the bird her hand, and to everyone’s surprise, it held her fingers and carefully sat on it.

As the clip proceeds, the girl was seen hugging and kissing the parrot, as it rested comfortably on her hands.

The viral clip has gained over 1.7 million likes, leaving netizens beaming.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the wonderful bond between the girl and parrot.

“She slowly trusted you”, an user commented.

Another user wrote, “What a lucky bird. A beautiful home and a loving carer”.

A third joined, “Oh god I felt the warmth all the way through that video”.