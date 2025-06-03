A tech professional's return to India after a decade in the US reveals the stark differences in workplace culture, sparking a widespread online debate.

A tech professional recently returned to India after spending over ten years working in the United States. Their experience has started a big conversation online about the differences in work culture between the two countries. In a viral social media post, the person shared how difficult it was to adjust to the Indian work environment after being used to a more open and supportive atmosphere in the US.

The individual got a job at a well-known product-based tech company within two weeks of returning. However, their first week at work was a shock. What stood out most to them was the way people spoke during daily meetings and stand-ups.

They described one meeting where a teammate showed a feature they had built. Instead of receiving helpful or encouraging feedback, the person was criticised harshly. “It felt less like professional feedback and more like a school teacher scolding a student,” the post said.

The returnee also spoke about the lack of work-life balance. On their first day, they were told that there was no fixed 9-to-6 work schedule and that they should just “do whatever it takes” to get the job done. Since then, they have seen many of their colleagues working late into the night. Coming from a structured and more understanding workplace in the US, this change felt very uncomfortable. “It’s like being back in school,” they said. “Managers behave more like strict principals than helpful leaders.”

Heated Discussions Online

The post sparked a lot of reactions on Reddit, especially from others who had made similar moves. One user who had returned after five years said, “You need a lot of patience. Try not to judge too quickly. Give it six to eight months and try to bring positive change yourself.”

Others were more critical. One said the problem isn’t just work culture—it’s the overall mindset, where people often treat others poorly, especially if they think someone is “below” them due to class or caste. Another user added that this toxic environment is the main reason highly skilled professionals avoid coming back to India, saying, “People cut you off, speak rudely, and joke about unethical things. HR is the worst.”

One user shared how they moved back to India in 2018 after failing to get a US work visa but quickly decided to leave again. They moved to Canada within a year and called it “the best decision” of their life, even leaving their Indian job without completing the full notice period.

The post has opened up an honest discussion about the challenges of returning home and adjusting to a work culture that may feel very different—and sometimes harsher—than what many professionals have become used to abroad.