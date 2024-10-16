A handwritten letter from Ratan Tata to former PM PV Narasimha Rao has gone viral, praising Rao’s pivotal role in India’s economic liberalisation in 1996.

In a touching tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka posted a photo of a handwritten note from Ratan Tata, dated 1996, addressing to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. In the letter, Tata conveyed his admiration for Rao's "outstanding achievement" in initiating essential economic reforms in India.

Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao is frequently referred to as the 'Father of Indian Economic Reforms' for revolutionising India's economy in 1996 and guiding it towards recovery and transformation.

Praising Rao for integrating India into the global community, Tata remarked, “Every Indian should owe you a debt of gratitude for the courageous and far-sighted 'opening up' of India.”

While sharing the letter, Harsh Goenka captioned the post, “Beautiful writing from a beautiful person….”

Read the letter

August 27, 1996

Dear Mr. Narasimha Rao,

As I read the recent spate of unkind references to you, I felt compelled to write you to tell you that while others' memories may be short, I will always recognize and respect your outstanding achievement in heralding much-needed economic reforms in India. You and your government put India on the world map in an economic sense and made us part of a global community. Every Indian should owe you a debt of gratitude for the courageous and far-sighted "opening up" of India. I believe personally that your achievements are momentous and outstanding – and they should never be forgotten.

The purpose of this letter is just to tell you that my thoughts and best wishes are with you at this time, and that you can have at least one person who has not, and will never, forget what you have done for India.

With warm personal regards,

Yours sincerely,

Ratan



The letter explicitly identifies itself as "personal." It was dated August 27, 1996, and was written on a sheet of paper from Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group.

