Fell in love when they were Railways employees, got engaged at airport: Read about Vinesh Phogat's dreamy love story

Not only that, but they also performed an “extra phera” and took an additional wedding vow supporting the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Fell in love when they were Railways employees, got engaged at airport: Read about Vinesh Phogat's dreamy love story
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat who announced her retirement from the sport a day after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision came as a result of heartbreak and disappointment after being disqualified before the women's 50kg gold medal match for being 100 grams overweight.

While the country stands by her, she has also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports also accepted Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification.

In the midst of all this, one person who has stood by her like a rock is her husband and fellow wrestler Somvir Phogat.

The real life story of Vinesh Phoga and Somvir Rathee can put any Bollywood romantic movie to shame. Vinesh and Somvir’s love story began in the Indian Railways where they were both employees, and probably aided their love life was the mutual interest in wrestling. Somvir proposed to Vinesh near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on her birthday and her victory that brought her a gold medal in the Jakarta Asian Games tournament. They decided to get engaged at the airport only by exchanging rings.
 
They got married in December 2018 in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, which is also Vinesh’s hometown. Not only that, but they also performed an “extra phera” and took an additional wedding vow supporting the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign. Their relationship has been a great motivator, especially after the latest disqualification of Vinesh from the 2024 Paris Olympics because she was 100 grams overweight, which drew sympathy on the social media platforms. 
 
Somvir is also a national-level wrestler who has two gold medals in National Championships. He is seen on social media standing beside Vinesh and supporting her in her career, especially after her disqualification in the Olympic's final event. This could have made her the first woman wrestler to win a gold medal in that category.

