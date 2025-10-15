FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
‘Feels like flight’: New M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug wows internet with premium interiors

A video showcasing this upgraded ferry is gaining attention online.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

‘Feels like flight’: New M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug wows internet with premium interiors
Travelling from Mumbai to Alibaug has always been a picturesque experience, but now it's also becoming a luxurious one. A new ferry from M2M Ferries is giving this short coastal journey a makeover with a fast ride, sumptuous seating, and even an onboard lounge.

A video showcasing this upgraded ferry is gaining attention online. The clip showcases its stylish interior, diverse seating arrangements, and features that make it feel more like a cruise or short-haul flight than a ferry ride.

The video begins with a voiceover saying, "This isn't a flight; this is the new M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug, which recently received a major upgrade." Throughout the video, viewers get a full glimpse of the ferry's modern design and premium amenities. The creators call it "an exclusive first look" and praise the hospitality, giving it a "solid 10/10."

Like an airplane, this ferry has four distinct seating sections: the Skoda Kushaq Zone, the Skoda Klyak Zone, the Skoda Slavia Lounge, and the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge. Some sections even have reclining seats for added comfort. Fares start at just Rs 400, making it an affordable and premium experience.

Watch the video:

 

 

Internet Reactions to the New Ferry

Shared on October 14, this video has already been viewed over 1.4 million times and received over 33,000 likes. Many users were impressed by the upgrade, while others were curious about its features.

One person commented, "Wow, this is on my list." Another wrote, "Hope people maintain hygiene and cleanliness." Others asked practical questions, such as, "Is it pet-friendly?" and "Is food included in the ticket price?"

One curious user even asked, "Car parking cost with four passengers?" which shows that travellers are eager to experience this new, luxurious way of travelling from Mumbai to Alibaug.

Also read: New rule for immigrants, UK govt to roll out strict norms for skilled workers; check requirements

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
