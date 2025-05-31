In today's hasty and busy worlds, stress is an inevitable part of our lives. We all feel anxious at times -- sometimes due to work, personal lives among many other reasons. Most of the times, we even feel stagnant and stuck at a point. And the question arises -- how to deal with stress?

In this article, we are going to tell you about 5-4-3-2-1 technique to deal with stress. And guess what, even our 'Gangubai' Alia Bhatt swears by this technique. In an Instagram video, Dr Dhruti Anklesaria, a renowned clinical psychologist, has talked about the method the actress follows.

Before explaining the technique, Dr Dhruti shares a video of Alia Bhatt speaking about the same. "If you're going through an anxiety attack, what I do is focus on five things - something you can smell, something you can touch, something you can hear. Basically, focus your senses and try and focus on five things", Alia shares.

Next, the psychologist explains that this is called 'grounding technique'. "Anxiety often makes you worry about the future. But right now, in this moment, you are safe. So, let's do this grounding technique together", she says.

Dr Dhruti further explains, "This is called 5-4-3-2-1 method. When you feel overwhelmed, start by inhaling and exhailing. At first, look at five things around you -- for example, a mug, a book, a fan or an AC". Following this, try to focus on four things you can touch.

"Texture of your skin, texture of the clothes, texture of the surface or the ground", says Dr Dhruti. Next, she asks you to identify three sounds around you -- it can be anything like sound of a bird, sound of your fan whirling or that of a vehicle.

"Two things you can smell - like the fragrance in the fresh air", she says. At last, the taste -- like the taste of lemon or coffee and feel the sensation in your mouth, the psychologist adds.

Watch

Here's how netizens react

"Much needed reminder. The 5-4-3-2-1 technique is such a gentle yet powerful way to return to the present. Thank you for sharing this grounding moment—it truly helps amidst the noise", wrote one user.

Another user commented, "Beautifully explained".

"Thank you so much", a third joined.