Dhirubhai Ambani International School, established in 2003, is located in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The school is managed by the Ambani family, with Nita Ambani as chairperson.

Star kids like Aaradhya Bachchan, AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan are all students of Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). Few months back, a video of Aaradhya and AbRam performing together went viral online, drawing attention not only to the event but also to the school’s reputation.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, established in 2003, is located in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. The school is managed by the Ambani family, with Nita Ambani as chairperson. It is known for its academic excellence and world-class facilities. The school follows national and international curriculums, including ICSE, IGCSE, and the IB Diploma Programme.

DAIS provides a strong focus on all-round development. Its facilities include smart classrooms, science labs, a vast library, sports courts, and even an on-campus medical center. The school promotes sustainability through solar heating, LED lighting, and water-saving systems.

But this level of education comes at a cost. According to media reports, the tuition fees range from Rs 1.4 lakh for kindergarten to Rs 20 lakh per year for senior grades. For example, Aaradhya Bachchan, now in Class 8, reportedly costs her parents around Rs 4.5 lakh per month in tuition and other expenses.

The annual fee for students up to Class 7 is around Rs 1.7 lakh, with monthly payments of approximately Rs 14,000. Fees for Classes 8 to 10 rise to Rs 5.9 lakh a year, and go up to Rs 9.65 lakh for Classes 11 and 12. These figures include books, transport, uniforms, and other amenities, though they may vary and should be confirmed with the school directly, according to reports.

With its motto “Dare to Dream… Learn to Excel,” DAIS continues to be one of India’s top private schools, blending learning, creativity, and excellence—making it a popular choice for both celebrities and top professionals.