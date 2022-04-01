Fed up with government apathy, people of THIS village start constructing road on their own

In the absence of a proper road in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, the residents of Parpatiya village on Thursday started constructing a road on their own.

Talking about the government’s apathy, a villager told news agency ANI, "We have given many applications but no one listened to us."

"The main road is 6 kilometers away from our village. We need a proper connecting road so that people can reach the hospital on time in case of illness," he added.

Chhattisgarh | In the absence of a proper road, residents of Parpatiya village in the Surguja district have started constructing a road on their own. pic.twitter.com/ehAyYKFlOY ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 31, 2022

However, he further said that the District Collector of Surguja has assured the villagers that the construction of the road will be started soon.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar Jha, District Collector, Surguja, said, "We have sent a proposal for approval which will be approved soon and immediately we will start the construction of the road."

On September 6, 2020, a pregnant woman from Kadnai village of Surguja was reportedly carried on a makeshift basket through a river, as the ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity.

In the same year, the local residents of Matringa village had laid down a network of pipelines, connecting it to a natural stream at a mountain situated at some distance, to overcome the water crisis in the area.

Meanwhile, the Sarpanch of Matringa village, Ram clarified that the villagers had to face difficulties in fetching water from the water stream in the mountains, because of which they had to take the decision of connecting the water stream with the village.

(With ANI inputs)