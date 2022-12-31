Search icon
Fearless buffalo save its friend from pride of lions, viral video stuns internet

A similar video is now going viral on the internet, showing a few lions attempting to hunt a buffalo that had become separated from his herd.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Lions are known to eat buffaloes as one of their favourite foods. They are large animals with a lot of meat, so if lions can catch one, they won't have to hunt for another five days. A buffalo, on the other hand, is a difficult prey item for lionesses who hunt for their pride. We've seen lionesses being thrown in the air or chased away by a herd of buffaloes while hunting. A similar video is now going viral on the internet, showing a few lions attempting to hunt a buffalo that had become separated from his herd. But what happened next piqued the interest of internet users. Before we continue, please watch the video.

Shared on Instagram by user named @naturewildside_, the viral video shows a pride of lions trying to hunt a buffalo. However, when the other buffalo arrives to save his buddy, the pride of lions flees. He scared the lions away, and the stuck buffalo was able to climb back up and rejoin his herd.

This video was shared few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by more than one million people and has 3,500 likes. Netizens were shocked to see the fate of the lions and express their views in the comment section.  

Take a look at some of the reactions below:
One person in the Instagram comments said, “Nature will be different if buffalo learn collectivit.” A second person said, “A friend is the only one who is with you laways” A third person wrote, “Hahaha shero ki abnd baja di. ”

