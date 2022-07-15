Fear spreads among locals after fishermen catch 16-foot-long monster fish, video surfaces

YouTube screengrab/URA TV

A group of fishermen in Chile, Africa caught a 16-foot-long monster fish, the chilling video of which is currently going viral on social media. The fish, identified as a colossal oarfish, is also known as a rowing fish. Reports state that the locals in Chile are calling it a " bad omen" for earthquakes, and other natural disasters. The video, shared on YouTube, shows the monster fish hoisted up, its 16-foot-long length for all to see.

Several people left comments on the video, some astonished some scared. One user wrote, "That’s a scary amazing fish," while another said, "And now where do we escape?"

One user also commented saying, "Imagine being swimming and you know that appears... I'm dying." Referring to natural disasters, a user wrote, "Oarfish live in the depths. It is said that when they start to the surface it is because the tectonic plates are in movement."

Watch the video here.

Although science has never confirmed it, oarfish are often seen as an omen for tsunamis and earthquakes. Notably, oarfish live in deep water and come to the surface only when they are sick, dying, or breeding.

According to National Geographic, as quoted by Times Now, "Although oarfish were likely the source of many historic tales of sea serpents and sea monsters, they are hardly dangerous to people. Oarfish feed on tiny plankton and have a small opening in their digestive system. They don’t even have real teeth, instead having flimsier structures called gill rakers to catch tiny organisms."

"Oarfish have occasionally been seen at the water’s surface, but scientists think they are pushed there by storms or strong currents, or they end up there when in distress or dying. A sputtering oarfish may look like a terrifying sea monster, but it is not thought to pose a danger to people or boaters," it added.