'Make us grandparents or cough up Rs 5 crore': Father sues son in Haridwar

Sanjiv Ranjan Prasad demands a grandchild.

Haridwar: One of the most common causes of family disputes is property. However, in Haridwar, a couple has dragged his son to court over grand-child. The senior citizens have asked their son to either give them a grand-child or reimburse Rs 5 crore spent in his upbringing.

Sanjiv Ranjan Prasad, a retired BHEL engineer, lives in a housing society. They spent all their savings in making their only child, Shreya Sagar, a pilot. In 2016, they got him married to Noida's Shubhangi. However, after several years of marriage, they don't have a child.

"We left no stones unturned to make him a pilot. But he can't make us grandparents. Six years have passed since they got married. We are left with nothing even though we have everything," Prasad said.

Their advocate says he hasn't come across such a case ever. The law suit has been filed in a court in Haridwar.