The father-son bond is undeniably the most priceless in shaping a son’s life. Fathers often go to great lengths to shower love, support and guidance for their sins, helping them achieve successful and fulfilled life. They serve as a role model, mentors, and also protectors for their sons as they navigate life’s challenges. Besides this, fathers are often the sole family earner who ensures financial stability and provides for successful succession. However, societal expectations often put mothers as primary caregivers, while leaving fathers' contributions underappreciated. Amid this, a viral story of a Japanese father who spent a whopping $700,000 to get his son’s “cute” photos plastered all over Tokyo has sparked mixed reactions.

A real estate company owner had placed several ads featuring his son’s childhood pictures plastered all over Tokyo over the years as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). His son famous as Yu-kun and dubbed “The Landmark Kid,” has his childhood pictures plastered all over from footbridge banners to city buses to parking signs. Father had put up the ads, flaunting his “absolutely adorable,” son thinking that the entire city deserves to see his son. The ad campaigns showed full-blown pictures of Yu-Kun making funny faces, in one of the pictures showed him crying after watching a street performance. “My son was just too adorable when he was little. I thought, all of Tokyo should know,” his father told the outlet. Surprisingly, his son who is now 16 years old has a weird reaction.

Instead of being happy about his pictures plastered all over the city, the teen expressed, “I do not like it. I really do not,” he said. He made rather a rude but practical response saying that his father could have transferred that large sum of money to his bank account. “If you really think I am that cute, why not just transfer that 100 million yen into my bank account?” People might not recognise my baby photos, but now that I am older, it is just embarrassing,” he added.

As the reported incident surfaced online, a Chinese social media user reacted, “As the old Chinese proverb goes, ‘A father’s love is like a mountain,’ but this Japanese dad’s love is a bit too heavy, on billboards!” according to the outlet. “Parental love is often free, yet it can come at a high cost. Chinese parents are known for hiding their love, but it seems some Japanese parents go as far as plastering their child’s face all over the city,” added another user.