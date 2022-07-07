Search icon
Tu bhi galti se order hua tha: Father’s savage response to son after he puts wrong address on Swiggy

Viral: The screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation has taken the internet by storm and left netizens amused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Viral screenshot of the conversation between father and son on WhatsApp

The screenshot of a son’s conversation on WhatsApp with his parents has gone viral. The post has been shared by a Twitter user Jitu. The post revealed that Jitu had got the address wrong while placing the order on Swiggy.

However, he got a refund on time. But when he shared the news with his family, he was definitely not prepared for a savage reply from his father. 

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.”

“Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo (Swiggy has refunded the money, had placed the order at the wrong address),” Jitu wrote on the WhatsApp group. To this, his father responded, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund?)”  

Take a look at the hilarious post below:

 

Since being shared, the post has taken the internet by storm and left netizens amused.

 

 

 

 

 

